Saints take on West Ham United in the Barclays Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday 19th April at 3pm, and tickets are now on general sale. We have received the maximum allocation of 3,001 tickets.

Information

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the Ticket Office on 02381 780 780 or by visiting the Ticket Office at St Mary's.

Tickets are non-transferable.

Tickets are sold subject to the Ticketing Terms & Conditions and the Club's Ticketing Policy.

Please ensure that the correct age band is purchased. Any tickets purchased at the incorrect price, will result in the cancellation of your ticket and sanctions potentially being applied to your account.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at the following:

Adult: £30.00

Over-66: £25.00

Under-21: £25.00

Under-18: £25.00

Anyone under the age of 16, must be accompanied by and Adult (Over-18).

* Tickets are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Travel

Official coach travel can be booked for £27.00 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium: 9:45am

Eastleigh: 10:00am

Winchester: 10:15am

Fleet: 10:45am

