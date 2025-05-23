Ticket Office open from 9.30am on Sunday

Ahead of the final match of the season, our Ticket Office is open from 9.30am on Sunday for supporters to renew and purchase Season Tickets.

Any Season Ticket holders looking to discuss their renewal or seat move options with the Ticket Office can do so on Sunday when it opens at the earlier time of 9.30am. A reminder that paying in full will see a 5% reduction on the price paid this season.

For those looking to purchase a new Season Ticket for the upcoming 2025/26 season, they can buy any available seat online today. If you'd like more information or to speak to someone in the team, then visit the Ticket Office on Sunday ahead of kick off.

Supporters looking to use split payments for your Season Ticket purchase this can be discussed with the Ticket Office team too, but the option to buy via that method is only available online.

Key dates

Thursday 12th June (5pm) - Renewal window closes and Season Ticket sales paused

Friday 13th to Wednesday 18th June - Reserved seats released and seat move window

Thursday 19th June - Season Ticket sales re-open

Thursday 26th June - Split payments sign-up deadline

Should Season Tickets sell out again for the second time in two seasons, more information will follow regarding how supporters can join the Season Ticket waiting list again.

Seasonal Hospitality

For supporters looking to renew their Seasonal Hospitality package for the 2025/26, or for any supporters looking to purchase across our lounges for the new season, more information will follow in the coming weeks.

You can register your interest for 2025/26 Seasonal Hospitality via the link below.

