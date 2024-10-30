Ticket Office new opening hours

The Ticket Office in person and telephone opening hours are changing as of Friday 1st November

Supporters should be made aware that the Ticket Office, which is situated next to the Saints Store, will have new opening hours from Friday 1st November onwards. This will align the Ticket Office opening and closing times with the Saints Store for consistency.

These changes will take place at both the St Mary's Ticket Office and the telephone lines, contacted on 02381 780 780.

Please find full information below and further details on our Ticket Office Opening Hour page.

In Person Ticket Office

Monday : 09:30am – 4:00pm

Tuesday : 09:30am – 4:00pm

Wednesday : 09:30am – 2:00pm

Thursday : 09:30am – 4:00pm

Friday: 09:30am – 4:00pm

*Saturday & Sunday matchdays will vary depending on Kick-off times.

Saturday (non-matchday): CLOSED

Sunday (non-matchday): CLOSED

Saturday (home matchday 3pm KO): 9:30am – 3:45pm

Saturday (away matchday 3pm KO): 12pm – 4pm

Sunday (Women's Matchday only 2pm KO): 12pm - 2:30pm

Telephone

Monday: 09:30am – 5:00pm

Tuesday : 09:30am – 5:00pm

Wednesday: 09:30am – 2:00pm

Thursday: 09:30am – 5:00pm

Friday: 09:30am – 5:00pm

*Saturday & Sunday matchdays will vary depending on Kick-off times.