Ticket Office new opening hours
The Ticket Office in person and telephone opening hours are changing as of Friday 1st November
Supporters should be made aware that the Ticket Office, which is situated next to the Saints Store, will have new opening hours from Friday 1st November onwards. This will align the Ticket Office opening and closing times with the Saints Store for consistency.
These changes will take place at both the St Mary's Ticket Office and the telephone lines, contacted on 02381 780 780.
Please find full information below and further details on our Ticket Office Opening Hour page.
In Person Ticket Office
Monday: 09:30am – 4:00pm
Tuesday: 09:30am – 4:00pm
Wednesday: 09:30am – 2:00pm
Thursday: 09:30am – 4:00pm
Friday: 09:30am – 4:00pm
*Saturday & Sunday matchdays will vary depending on Kick-off times.
Saturday (non-matchday): CLOSED
Sunday (non-matchday): CLOSED
Saturday (home matchday 3pm KO): 9:30am – 3:45pm
Saturday (away matchday 3pm KO): 12pm – 4pm
Sunday (Women's Matchday only 2pm KO): 12pm - 2:30pm
Telephone
Monday: 09:30am – 5:00pm
Tuesday: 09:30am – 5:00pm
Wednesday: 09:30am – 2:00pm
Thursday: 09:30am – 5:00pm
Friday: 09:30am – 5:00pm
*Saturday & Sunday matchdays will vary depending on Kick-off times.
Saturday (non-matchday): CLOSED
Sunday (non-matchday): CLOSED
Saturday (home matchday 3pm KO): 9:30am – 12:00pm
Saturday (away matchday 3pm KO): 12pm – 4pm
Sunday (Women's Matchday only 2pm KO): CLOSED