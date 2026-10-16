Ticket Exchange live for Bolton Wanderers (H)

With fewer than 200 tickets remaining, we have now activated our Ticket Exchange, allowing Season Ticket holders to list their tickets and giving supporters yet to purchase a ticket more choice when selecting their seats.

The club would like to thank supporters for their incredible support both home and away so far this season. Our continued run of home form means we still remain unbeaten at home in the league.

The Ticket Exchange allows supporters who cannot attend the match to list their seat for purchase below.

List My Seat

Season Ticket holders will need to be logged into their account and select 'resale management' in the account page to list their tickets.

Listed tickets will appear in the regular ticket seat map and can be purchased below.

Purchase Tickets