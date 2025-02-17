This week @ St Mary's: February 17th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Our Under-21s continued their fine form with back-to-back wins on the road, starting with a 6-0 thumping at Maidenhead to round off the National League Cup campaign in style.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan hit a first-half hat-trick, while Jayden Moore and Moses Sesay added further goals before a late penalty converted by Cameron Bragg.

The Under-21s followed that up with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Everton, with Baylee Dipepa and Jay Robinson on target, as Saints climbed to sixth in Premier League 2.

Our high-flying youngsters suffered a setback in the Under-18 Premier League, falling to a 5-2 home defeat against Arsenal at Staplewood.

Southampton FC Women returned to action with a gutsy away point at Ashton Gate, defending resolutely to secure a clean sheet against one of the title contenders in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Ivan Jurić was left ruing a slow start from his side as the Men’s First Team were beaten 3-1 by a Bournemouth side who struck twice inside the opening 16 minutes at St Mary’s.

FIXTURES

FRI 21: Saints Under-18s vs Norwich, 6pm GMT (U18 Premier League)

It’s a Friday evening kick-off at Snows Stadium, home to AFC Totton, for the Under-18s, who return to league action against struggling Norwich.

SAT 22: Saints Under-21s vs Sunderland, midday GMT (Premier League 2)

The Under-21s will be looking to build on their impressive away form when they return to Staplewood to face a Sunderland side who are just two places below them in the table.

SAT 22: Men’s First Team vs Brighton, 3pm GMT (Premier League)

It’s a Saturday 3pm matchday at St Mary’s for the third weekend running, as Brighton make the short journey along the south coast buoyed by back-to-back wins over Chelsea in league and cup.

Book a seat at The Dell with a meal and drink included for £30! For this fixture there will be two separate slots to book this package: 11.45am or 1.30pm (limited availability).

The Dell will, of course, be open to welcome you for post-match drinks too, while hospitality options remain available, including the Saints Bar for an upgraded matchday experience.

The popular Northam Fan Zone will be open from midday with live music from 12.45pm, as well as post-match.

Matchdays at The Dell

Southampton FC Women’s next game is away to league leaders Birmingham on Saturday 16th March.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Tue 18: New Open Mic Night! Hosted by Calum Lintott from 7.30pm GMT

Tue 18: Burger and a pint for £18.85

Wed 19: Quiz night

Thu 20: Burger and a pint for £18.85

Fri 21: Free drink with a steak dinner

Sat 22: Matchday at St Mary’s! Live sport on the screens, including England vs Scotland in the Six Nations (kick-off 4.45pm GMT)

Sun 23: Free bottle of wine when four or more book for a roast dinner

Every day in February: 25% off breakfast

