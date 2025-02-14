Darts Fever Hits St Mary’s: Get Ready for A Night at the Darts

St Mary’s Stadium is preparing to welcome some of the biggest names in darts as A Night at the Darts come to St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday 13th March.

In partnership with MODUS Sports Management, this high-energy event will transform the Northam Fan Zone into a darts arena, packed with thrilling matchups, lively entertainment and an atmosphere like no other.

The Stars Taking Centre Stage

Darts royalty will be in action as some of the sport’s most exciting and legendary figures step up to the oche:

Raymond van Barneveld – A true icon of the game, ‘Barney’ has built a career on clutch finished and unforgettable comebacks. The Dutchman’s prescience alone will bring excitement to the night.

Adrian Lewis – A master of scoring power, the former world champion is known for his lightning-fast playstyle and ability to take down opponents in rapid fashion.

Fallon Sherrock – Breaking barriers and making history, Sharrock continues to prove that she belongs among the elite. Expect her to thrive under the lights at St Mary’s.

Simon Whitlock – With his signature look and an arsenal of spectacular checkouts, ‘The Wizard’ is guaranteed to bring flair and unpredictability to the stage.

Phil Tayor (VIP Host) - The most dominant player in darts history, Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor may not be competing, but his presence as host will be felt throughout the venue.

Pre-Event Hospitality

Before the action begins, fans can enjoy pre-match food and drinks at The Dell. Make the most of our burger and a pint offer for just £18.85 or enjoy anything off our main menu.

Expect a Party

Darts nights are famous for their electric crowds, and St Mary’s will be no different. Fans are encouraged to dress up, bring their best chants, and embrace the high-energy environment. With on-site bars, the drinks will be flowing as the drama unfolds on stage.

Want to be at the Next One?

If you don’t want to miss out on future events like this one, make sure to register your interest now to be the first to hear about our upcoming events.

