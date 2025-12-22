This week @ St Mary's: December 22nd

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS SHARE SPOILS WITH LEAGUE LEADERS

Southampton were forced to settle for a point in their final home match of 2025 against 10-man Coventry at St Mary’s.

In an opening 45 minutes that saw both teams exchange blows, the Sky Blues’ persistence paid off a minute before the break as Ephron Mason-Clark headed home to break the deadlock.

Jay Dasilva was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Welington and Saints equalised eight minutes later in an explosive start to the second period, but Saints were denied a fifth straight home victory as Coventry dug deep for a point.

SAINTS SET FOR AWAY DOUBLEHEADER

Next up for Tonda Eckert’s side is back-to-back away games, starting with the Boxing Day trip to Oxford (Friday, 3pm GMT).

Three days later, Saints head to the Midlands to take on Birmingham on Monday 29th December (8.15pm GMT), before returning home to host Millwall on New Year’s Day (3pm GMT).

Both away trips have already sold out to visiting supporters, but the Millwall showdown is now on general sale.

WOMEN RETURN TO WINNING WAYS

Southampton FC Women returned to winning ways in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 as they closed out 2025 with a 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

Jess Simpson opened the scoring in the first half with a flicked header over the top of goalkeeper Sian Rogers, before Amy Goddard doubled the lead in the second period, following up Mary Bashford’s parried shot.

Next up for Simon Parker’s side is the small matter of the south coast derby at St Mary’s on Saturday 10th January (5.30pm GMT), with tickets now on general sale.

ACADEMY GAMES POSTPONED

Both our Under-21s and Under-18s saw their latest fixtures postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The Under-21s’ home clash with RB Leipzig in the Premier League International Cup was first to fall foul of the weather, while the Under-18s’ proposed meeting with Ipswich at Staplewood was also called off before a ball was kicked.

Both sides will return to action in the new year following a Christmas break.

WOMEN’S TEAM SPREAD FESTIVE CHEER

Southampton FC Women visited Southampton Children's Hospital last week to hand out presents on the wards, in partnership with the Southampton Hospitals Charity.

Christmas cheer spread through Southampton Children’s Hospital as the squad made their first-ever festive visit to spend time with patients and their families.

The team visited wards across the hospital to meet children who are currently undergoing treatment or facing the prospect of spending the festive period in hospital, handing out gifts and taking time to chat with patients and their loved ones in partnership with Southampton Hospitals Charity.

CASPAR’S CHRISTMAS CATCH-UP

Check out some more wholesome festive content, as we went for a wander around Southampton city centre with Caspar Jander.

Watch our feature interview with the young German, who talks settling on the south coast, midfield minutes and Christmas away from home.

MORGAN MEETS THE WALL

Former Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin recently returned to Staplewood to catch up with some old friends.

Here he talks us through The Wall, full of memorable matches from his seven-year Saints stay, as the double promotion winner ranks his top five moments for the club.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm GMT)

Mon 22: Live Premier League: Fulham vs Nottingham Forest (8pm GMT)

Tue 23: Live Carabao Cup quarter-final: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (8pm GMT)

Fri 26: Live Championship: Birmingham vs Derby (12.30pm GMT), Wrexham vs Sheff Utd (5.30pm GMT); Live Premier League: Man Utd vs Newcastle (8pm GMT)

Sat 27: Live Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Man City (12.30pm GMT), Chelsea vs Aston Villa (5.30pm GMT)

Sun 28: Live Premier League: Sunderland vs Leeds (2pm GMT), Crystal Palace vs Tottenham (4.30pm GMT)

Mon 29: Live Championship: Coventry vs Ipswich (6pm GMT), Birmingham vs Saints (8.15pm GMT)

