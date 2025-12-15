This week @ St Mary's: December 15th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS SET TO HOST LEAGUE LEADERS

Saints’ final game before Christmas sees Tonda Eckert’s side host Championship table-toppers Coventry in a mouth-watering clash at St Mary’s on Saturday (12.30pm GMT).

Saints slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Norwich at the weekend, but will host the Sky Blues on the back of a four-match winning run on home soil, scoring three goals in all four of those games.

With the division’s highest scorers lying in wait at St Mary’s, a festive feast awaits, with tickets on general sale now.

WOMEN HIT DOUBLE FIGURES IN FA CUP

Southampton FC Women progressed to the fourth round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup after an emphatic 10-0 win over Royston Town.

A first-half Atlanta Primus hat-trick and goals from Jess Simpson, Mary Bashford, Michaela McAlonie (2), Ellie Brazil, Ellie Hack and Aimee Palmer secured Saints' place in the next round in a dominant display against their tier five opponents.

Saints return to league action on Sunday with a trip to Sheffield United (1pm GMT), before hosting Portsmouth in a highly-anticipated south coast derby at St Mary’s in the new year.

SAINTS SUFFER YOUTH CUP DEFEAT

Saints’ FA Youth Cup journey came to an abrupt end courtesy of a stoppage-time goal at Blackburn on Friday night.

Valentin Joseph put Rovers ahead on 36 minutes, but Saints equalised shortly before half time when Harry Gathercole finished smartly.

Saints were reduced to 10 men on 66 minutes when Calum Anderson was shown a second yellow card, and late pressure from Blackburn told with the last action of the game seeing Harvey Higgins’ goal put the home side through to the fourth round.

Saints return to league action against Ipswich at Staplewood on Saturday (11am GMT).

UNDER-21S HOST LEIPZIG

Our Under-21s are in action for the last time in 2025 when they host RB Leipzig in the Premier League International Cup on Thursday night at the Silverlake Stadium (7pm GMT).

Saints suffered a 2-0 defeat to Monaco last time out in the competition, having held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their Group A opener.

Tickets are available now, priced at £5 for Adults and FREE for Under-18s.

SAINTS TO VISIT DONCASTER IN FA CUP

Saints have been handed a trip to Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup

The two sides haven't met since the 2011/12 Championship season, where a Billy Sharp double secured a 2-0 victory at St Mary's.

This year's third round ties will be played around the weekend of 10th January 2026, with the exact date and kick-off time still to be confirmed.

BRAGG SIGNS CONTRACT EXTENSION

Southampton youngster Cameron Bragg has agreed to a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2027.

Joining the Saints at the age of eight, Bragg has enjoyed an impressive first half of the season, making his senior league debut at Blackburn in October after initially captaining the Under-21s.

Now into a second decade at the club, the 21-year-old has committed his future to remain in red and white.

STRACHAN STARS ON EARLY DOORS

Popular former Southampton manager Gordon Strachan is the special guest on our latest edition of Early Doors!

Strachan, who led the club to the 2003 FA Cup final and an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League that season, joins Saints legend and former teammate Matt Le Tissier and fellow host Tom Deacon to look back on some of his best memories from his two and a half years in charge.

The hosts also go head to head in the LEVEL1 challenge, while Matt faces off against the fans once again in Taking On Le Tiss.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm GMT)

Mon 15: Live Premier League: Man Utd vs Bournemouth (8pm GMT)

Tue 16: Live Carabao Cup quarter-final: Cardiff vs Chelsea (8pm GMT)

Wed 17: Live Carabao Cup quarter-finals: Man City vs Brentford (7.30pm GMT), Newcastle vs Fulham (8.15pm GMT)

Thu 18: Live Conference League: Crystal Palace vs KuPS (8pm GMT)

Fri 19: Live Championship: Swansea vs Wrexham (8pm GMT)

Sat 20: Matchday at St Mary's! Saints vs Coventry (12.30pm GMT); Live Premier League: Tottenham vs Liverpool (5.30pm GMT), Everton vs Arsenal (8pm GMT), Leeds vs Crystal Palace (8pm GMT)

Sun 21: Live Premier League: Aston Villa vs Man Utd (4.30pm GMT)

Mon 22: Live Premier League: Fulham vs Nottingham Forest (8pm GMT)

