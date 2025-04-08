This week @ St Mary's: April 8th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Saints parted company with manager Ivan Jurić following the 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur that confirmed the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Simon Rusk will take over as Interim Manager for the remainder of the season, assisted by Adam Lallana.

The Men’s First Team had been denied victory at St Mary’s by a last-gasp Crystal Palace equaliser in midweek, but the Under-21s did record an emphatic win at the stadium against Blackburn on Friday night. Joachim Kayi Sanda, Princewill Ehibhatiomha and Moses Sesay were on target in Premier League 2.

There was no game for the Under-18s or Southampton FC Women, who will play their penultimate home fixture of the campaign against London City Lionesses on Good Friday 18th April (7pm BST kick-off).

FIXTURES

FRI 11: Derby County vs Saints Under-21s, 7pm BST (Premier League 2)

Saints’ in-form Under-21s travel to struggling Derby on the final day of the season. Currently seventh in the 26-team table, Saints can still finish as high as fourth with victory in Matlock.

SAT 12: Chelsea vs Saints Under-18s, 11am BST (Under-18 Premier League)

Our Under-18s still have four games to go, and face a stiff test at Cobham where it’s second vs third in the table. Both sides have two games in hand on league leaders Crystal Palace, so it’s all to play for in the title race.

SAT 12: Men’s First Team vs Aston Villa, 3pm BST (Premier League)

Simon Rusk will take interim charge against Champions League-chasing Villa, with the match taking place between the two legs of their quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain. Tickets remain on general sale for this Category B fixture.

Book a seat at The Dell with a meal and drink included for £30. For this fixture there will be two separate slots to book this package: midday BST or 1.30pm BST (limited availability).

The Dell will, of course, be open to welcome you for post-match drinks too, with a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from 6pm-7pm BST.

Hospitality options remain available, including the Saints Bar for an upgraded matchday experience.

The popular Northam Fan Zone will be open from midday BST with live music from 12.45pm BST. There will be a 25% discount on draught and soft drinks from midday-1.30pm BST.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE (3pm-6pm BST)

Mon 7: Two for one on main courses (from 6pm BST onwards)

Tue 8: Character Breakfast ; Champions League live screenings

Wed 9: Champions League live screenings

Thu 10: Stadium tours available; Saints Megastore open midday-7pm BST

Fri 11: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (9am-11am BST)

Sat 12: Matchday at St Mary’s

Sat 12-Sun 13: Live sport on the screens all weekend

