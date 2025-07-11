Thierry Rohart-Brown signs first professional contract

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Thierry Rohart-Brown has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2028.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined Saints from Reading in 2023 for his scholarship years, and has progressed through the ranks over the last two seasons as an important player for the Under-18s.

He scored on his debut at Under-21s level in the 2023/24 campaign and last season he made 18 appearances in his own age group, with four more games for the Under-21s under his belt before he was sidelined in spells over the year.

Right place, right time on #SaintsFCU21s debut 👏



"It's really an honour for me, I've always dreamt of this moment so it feels really good and hopefully plenty more to go on the journey." The young midfielder said.

"Now that I know I've done it and I'm capable of it, [the Under-21s] is the benchmark and where I want to be, so it's about what I can do in my head to make sure I'm there consistently and pushing on to the next level."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added "Thierry is an exciting player who always rises to the challenge across all three midfield roles, whether with the Under-18s, 21s or when he’s had the opportunity to train with the First Team over the past two seasons.

"Last season was challenging as he continued to develop physically, but his quality continued to shine through when on the pitch, playing a key role in the Under-18s' impressive end to the season. We look forward to building on this with him over the next three seasons."