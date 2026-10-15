The ultimate grassroots tournament takes place from Saturday 22nd - Sunday 23rd May 2027*.

Do you and your team want to be part of a grassroots tournament at the home of Saints?

After the roaring success of our 2025 tournament, with nearly 5,000 spectators across the weekend and over 1,500 players, we are back for another great chance to follow in the footsteps of your footballing icons and experience the adrenaline of stepping out onto the beloved pitch at St Mary’s Stadium. Just like the hundreds of footballing greats in seasons gone by, your team will line up in the tunnel and walkout to the matchday anthem, as your club name is called by our stadium announcer and captured on the big screen, for the many spectators in the stands to see.

Every team will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the players area, including the changing rooms, where you can deliver your team talks just like the pros, or soak it all in and take photos to add to your memories.

Spectators will also be able to enjoy the experience by watching from the comfort of the stands, with plenty of food and drinks on offer. Details of this will be announced closer to the time.

On top of the epic matchday experience for players and spectators alike, we will also have The Dell pub open throughout the day for a sit down meal and drink, and our epic, 12,000 square foot playground LEVEL1 will be open for bookings. This is the perfect place to go before or after your tournament slot, with interactive games such as mini-golf, driving simulators, indoor climbing wall and so much more!

The tournament will be for teams within the following age groups (based on the 2026/27 season): U8s development (this can be suitable for U7s who may wish to play up), U8s, U9s, U10s, U11s, U12s, U13s and U14s. Girls teams can either play in their own age group or play the age group down.

The playing format of the tournament will guarantee teams 75 minutes of playing time with 5 x 15-minute matches. Our format ensures all teams get the same playing experience inside the stadium, as well as allowing teams to be seeded for the second phase of the tournament. What's better, the winning team from each age group will get to play against one of our Southampton FC Academy Programmes from our illustrious Academy set up.

Find out more and view our full tournament breakdown here

The Southampton Cup is now on sale - book your teams space today!

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*Our pitch events are subject to professional football fixture priorities and are subject to change.