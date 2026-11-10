Brand-new International Player Performance Camp for Spring 2027

Experience a residential inspired by Southampton FC's academy programme.

Our brand-new International Player Performance Camp is an exclusive 8-day, 7-night residential experience at Sparsholt Campus for ambitious young players, who are already excelling within their football and are ready to intensify their game. This programme is open to both international and UK residents aged 13 - 16.

Delivered by SFC staff, players will follow an intensive course inspired by the club's academy programme. Players will experience physical testing, benchmarking, strength and conditioning as well as performance workshops covering nutrition, psychology and an opportunity to compete against talented players from club programmes. Players will receive full board accommodation, with 24/7 player welfare support to top off the experience.

During their stay, players will have the chance to play fixtures against our academy assessment centre and partner clubs*, a great opportunity to put the skills and techniques learnt during the programme to practice. To enhance their understanding of how a professional football club operates, participants will have the opportunity to watch a SFC’s first team match.

Players will also receive a Saints branded kit bundle to wear at our camp and commemorate the experience, making them feel like a Southampton FC player.

Our International Player Performance Camp will take place from 4th - 11th April 2027. Book your young player's space today!

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