Our annual Summer Football Camp returns for it's 9th year in August 2027.

Open to players aged 9 - 15, Southampton FC’s six-day residential camps offer an immersive football experience designed to inspire, challenge and develop the next generation of players.

Based at Embley School, Romsey, players will live and breathe the game, developing their technical ability, tactical understanding and confidence while learning to play 'The Southampton Way'.

With two prestigious camps to choose from, every player will benefit from expert coaching from Southampton FC coaches, a high-performance environment and dedicated player welfare support throughout their stay.

Summer Football Camp

Sunday 1st - Friday 6th August 2027

Give your child the opportunity to experience football like never before. Each day combines high-quality coaching through our enhanced Soccer School programme with the excitement of residential life, creating a fully immersive football experience supported by comfortable accommodation and dedicated 24/7 player welfare support.

Course Features:

Southampton FC residential training kit

Enhanced soccer school programme

Full board and accommodation

Staplewood Training Ground visit

Exclusive tournaments

St Mary's Stadium tour and workshop

Summer Football Performance Camp

Sunday 8th - Friday 13th August 2027

At Southampton FC, we have produced world class talent including Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Luke Shaw and James Ward-Prowse. The Summer Football Performance Camp is designed for ambitious players wanting to follow in their footsteps, and improve their all-round game. Players will be assessed against Southampton FC's unique player capabilities, while our expert coaching team provides insight into their individual strengths, development areas and impact on the game.

The programme goes beyond football training, introducing players to the wider performance disciplines that support elite development - from physical preparation and nutrition to psychology, strength and conditioning and video analysis.

Course Features:

Visit & train at Staplewood

Physical player benchmarking to SFC academy players

Nutrition & psychology workshops

Video analysis

Strength & conditioning

Early Bird Offer

Book your child's place before 31st December 2026 and receive 10% off our 2027 Summer Football Camps by using the code EARLYBRES at the checkout.

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International Player Performance Camp

Our brand-new International Player Performance Camp is kicking off in Spring 2027. Based in Hampshire, this new course is open to both international and UK players looking to represent Southampton FC and train in a professional, performance-driven environment.

Fill out your details on the form below to be the first to find out more.

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