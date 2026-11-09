Spaces are now open for Pre-Match Skills Middlesbrough (H)

Upgrade your child's matchday with an experience they'll never forget.

Pre-Match Skills spaces are now on sale for Southampton's match again Middlesbrough on Friday 27th November at 8pm.

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From playing football on the red strip of the pitch to walking out as an official flag bearer in front of the St Mary's crowd, Pre-Match Skills puts your young Saints fans at the heart of the matchday.

The experience starts on the red strip of the pitchside, in front of the famous Kingsland Stand, where juniors will take part in a fun football session led by FA-accredited coaches. Designed to get them active before kick-off, it's their chance to showcase their skills ahead of the game.

Once the session is complete, they will head towards the players tunnel to watch the players arrive for their warm-up, with opportunities to see, and potentially interact with their favourite Saints players as they make their way onto the pitch.

Then comes the moment they'll never forget. As the stadium builds towards kick-off, the juniors will become official flag bearers for the players' walkout, creating a lifelong memory in front of thousands of Saints supporters.

Whether they're football mad or simply love Southampton FC, Pre-Match Skills is the ultimate matchday experience for any young Saints fan.

Following previous sell-outs, we expect spaces for Middlesbrough (H) to fill up fast! Don’t miss out and secure your child’s place today.

*Due to the nature of this match, the participating child and their guardian attending must have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 season and 2025/26 seasons.

Derby (H)

Can't make Middlesbrough (H)? Spaces are still available for Southampton's home match against Derby County on Saturday 21st November at 12:30pm.

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Session details