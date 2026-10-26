Play at St Mary's in May 2027

Give your child the incredible opportunity to play football at the home of Southampton FC on 26th May 2027.

Play at St Mary's returns next year! As part of our popular Soccer Schools programme, kids will have the opportunity to walk out of the tunnel onto the pitch, and follow in the footsteps of their favourite Saints players. Open to young players of all abilities, Play at St Mary's is an experience they will never forget.

Our 90 minute course is open to any future Saints superstars or mega fans aged from 5-16 and includes matches and tournaments on the pitch, the tunnel walk out, as well as an exclusive tour of players changing rooms.

We also have Saints Tots courses available, letting you walk out on to the pitch with your 2-4 year old treat them to an incredible first footballing experience.

Ready to watch your child's dreams come true? Book their space today.

Book Now