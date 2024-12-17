The Southampton Cup is Back for 2025

After the roaring success of last years tournament, we are back for another great chance to follow in the footsteps of your footballing icons and experience the adrenaline of stepping out onto the beloved pitch at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Southampton Cup takes place on 31st May & 1st June 2025

Just like the hundreds of footballing greats in seasons gone by, your team will line up in the tunnel and walkout to the matchday anthem, as your club name is called by our stadium announcer and captured on the big screen, for the many spectators in the stands to see.

Every team will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the players area, including the changing rooms, where you can deliver your team talks just like the pros, or soak it all in and take photos to add to your memories.

Spectators will also be able to enjoy the experience by watching from the comfort of the stands, with plenty of food and drinks on offer. Details of this will be announced closer to the time.

The tournament will be for teams within the following age groups (based on the 2024/25 season): U7, U8, U9, U10, U11, U12. Girls teams can either play in their own age group or play the age group down.

The playing format of the tournament will guarantee teams 75 minutes of playing time with 5 x 15-minute matches. Our format ensures all teams get the same playing experience inside the stadium, as well as allowing teams to be seeded for the second phase of the tournament. What's better, the winning team from each age group will get to play against one of our Southampton FC Academy Programmes from our illustrious Academy set up.

Sign up

Relive our 2024 The Southampton Cup event below...