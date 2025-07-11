Live Like a Legend at our Summer Residential

Kids can join our Player Development Pathway this Summer, and follow in the footsteps of Saints legends!

Gareth Bale, Theo Wallcott, Adam Lallana, just some of the footballing legends that have paved their way through the Southampton FC academy, getting international call ups and playing for Southampton FC at the highest level.

This could be your youngster as we are giving them the opportunity to Play the Southampton Way this Summer Holiday!

When kids aged 9 - 15 join our Summer Residential, they automatically get added onto our Player Development Pathway, giving them the opportunity to play football with Southampton FC and potentially work their way into the Saints Academy.

But that's not all! At the Summer Residential, they will also...

Get full board and accommodation at Embley School

Have a tour of St Mary's Stadium with exclusive workshop

Visit Staplewood Training Ground and play on the same pitches as their football heroes

Compete in football tournaments

Take part in evening leisure activities

Be part of an opening and closing ceremony

To book and find out more information about the course, click on the link below:

