School Summer Holidays.... Sorted!

Football Programmes are proud to announce that their best selling course, Summer Soccer Schools, is back on sale.

Kids aged between 5-13 can play football across Hampshire this Summer with high quality coaching.

On the course, they'll:

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Choose from mixed and girls-only sessions, meaning any child can get involved in our Saints Soccer Schools and improve their footballing skills.

You can read more about our Soccer Schools and book via the links below. Hurry though, as spaces will sell fast.

We also have other courses available to book over Summer, like our Summer Residential.

On our Summer Residential, players will get a taste of the life of a First Team SFC player with high quality coaching sessions, an enhanced Soccer School programme, trips to St Mary's Stadium and SFCs 1st team training venue, Staplewood and have 24/7 player welfare support.

Week 1: 27th July - 1st August

Week 2: 3rd - 8th August

