Player Development Camps Open for Summer

Aspiring young players can experience the club's Academy Programme this Summer over an intensive 5-days.

Kicking off at Stoneham Lane Football Complex in Southampton, our Player Development Camp is sure to take your youngsters game to the next level during the school holidays.

All attendees will be graded against our unique six player capabilities along with identifying the players game impact against the club’s performance traits. Players will also be involved in match analysis workshops ensuring a fully integrated Academy experience. We have boys and girls courses available, so why not get your football-mad youngster involved in a course designed to take their game to the next level?

For more information, watch the video below....

Our Summer Soccer Schools are also on sale, giving boys and boys and girls aged 5-13 of any abaility the oppertunity to play football over the holidays.

At our Soccer Schools, they will:

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

Our Staplewood Soccer Schools are also back on sale, giving your youngster the opportunity to play at the Southampton FC Training Ground, taking to the same pitch as their footballing heroes!

