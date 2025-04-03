Read what parents have to say about the Summer Residential, and book your youngster on for an unforgettable footballing experience this Summer holiday!

"A well-thought out course! From the coaching to the activities, everything was delivered at a very high standard"

"We felt very confident that our son was being cared for and looked after. He really enjoyed the training, feedback and in particular the matches"

"My daughter loved the football too but the social activities around it are what set it apart from other courses"

Just some of the quotes from parents when their children took part in our Summer Residential experience. At our Summer Residential, players will get a taste of the life of a First Team SFC player with high quality coaching sessions, an enhanced soccer school programme, trips to St Mary's Stadium and SFCs 1st team training venue, Staplewood and have 24/7 player welfare support.

Week 1: 27th July - 1st August

Week 2: 3rd - 8th August

It’s all in. Drop the kids off with us and we’ll make sure they have an experience to remember. Each day they’ll be playing football following our enhanced Soccer School programme and they’ll then stay with us, sleeping in our residential accommodation.

Read more about our Soccer Schools Residential experience by downloading the brochure below.

Book Now

Brochure