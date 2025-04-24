Published:
Football Programmes

Kids Play Football in May Half-Term

Spaces for our May Soccer Schools are now available to book for boys and girls aged 5-13!

Running from 26th - 30th May at different venues across Southampton and Winchester, we welcome boys and girls aged 5-13 to come along for a week of football with us.

At Soccer Schools, your child will:

  • Receive FA accredited coaching.

  • Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

  • Take part in matches and mini tournaments.

  • Get the chance to win signed merch.

  • Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

Also available to book is our popular Training Ground Soccer Schools, where kids will get to play at the Southampton FC Training Ground, and learn, train, play on the same pitch as their footballing heroes.

Check out our Training Ground video below and book your child on to one of our courses. Please be aware that places on these courses are high demand, we reccomend booking on soon to secure their spot.

Soccer Schools

Training Ground Courses

Girls Soccer Schools

