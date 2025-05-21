Last Chance to Play Football in May Half-Term

There's still spaces left on our May Soccer Schools, kicking off next week!

Does your youngster want to play football in the school holidays?

Calling all football-mad kids aged 5-13, we're running our popular Saints Soccer Schools this May Half-Term. From the 27th - 30th May, your child will learn, train and play at a venue of your choice across Hampshire. Including our Training Ground Soccer Schools, where kids can play football at the training ground of Southampton FC. Kicking the ball on the same pitch as their footballing heroes!

With day prices starting from £27.50, give your youngster a Half-Term to remember and improve their footballing skills with FA accredited coaching!

At our Soccer Schools, your child will receive incredible benefits such as...

Being added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Matches and mini-tournaments.

The chance to win signed merch.

An experience geared towards fun and excitement.

Choose from mixed sessions, where any child can get involved in our Saints Soccer Schools and improve their footballing skills.

Venues:

Staplewood Campus (Southampton FC Training Ground) - Marchwood, Southampton SO40 4WR

Deer Park School - Sika Avenue, Botley, Southampton SO30 2HT

Henry Beaufort School - Priors Dean Road, Winchester SO22 6JJ

Mountbatten School - Whitenap Ln, Romsey SO51 5SY

Book a Soccer School

Read More