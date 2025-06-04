A Week to Celebrate for Football Programmes

From our May Soccer Schools and Play on the Pitch events, to the return of The Southampton Cup, the biggest grassroots tournament on the South Coast.

Under the blazing Southampton sun, it was a special week for our Football Development team at Southampton FC. Entertaining hundreds of children with accessible football courses across Hampshire, and opening the doors to nearly 8000 spectators and players St Mary's Stadium for our Play at St Mary's and The Southampton Cup events.

Soccer Schools

27th - 30th May

A staple of the school holidays, our May Soccer Schools saw kids learn, train and play across the South Coast at venues in Southampton, Winchester and Romsey. One of these courses was our Training Ground Soccer Schools, where kids played football at the training ground of Southampton FC. Kicking the ball on the same pitch as their footballing heroes.

Are you looking to get involved in our next Soccer Schools? Bookings are now available for our Summer Holiday Soccer Schools, where children aged 5-13 will get to play throughout the Summer Holidays. Prices start from £27.50.

Play at St Mary's

28th May

The hotly anticipated Soccer Schools and Saints Tots event returned last week.

Our 90 minute course was open to any future Saints superstars or mega fans aged from 5-13 and included lots of matches and tournaments on the pitch, the tunnel walk out, as well as a tour of players changing rooms.

We also had the return of our Saints Tots courses, letting parents walk out on to the pitch with their 2-4 year old, treating them to an incredible first footballing experience.

The Southampton Cup

31st May and 1st June

It was another fantastic weekend for The Southampton Cup. St Mary's stadium played host to 128 grassroots teams across two days, with spectators in the stands, activities in the concourse and food from The Dell pub. A weekend to remember, that also included the following:

Age group winners lifting The Southampton Cup trophy in the stands

Meeting Southampton FC legend Franny Benali

Parents getting to watch their children play on the St Mary's big screens

Photos available to purchase of every player

A discount on food and drink at The Dell

Stadium tours for all squads and coaches

And so much more! Our gallery of photos is available to view down below.

