Last Spaces Available to Play at St Mary's

Take to the pitch on 28th May, for ages 2-4 and 5-13. Hurry, spaces are selling out!

Does your youngster dream of playing at St Mary's Stadium?

On 28th May 2025, they will have the chance to play at the prestigious St Mary's Stadium, home to Southampton FC.

As part of our popular Soccer Schools programme, kids will have the opportunity to walk out of the tunnel onto the pitch, and follow in the footsteps of their favourite Saints players.

Our 90 minute course is open to any future Saints superstars or mega fans aged from 5-13 and includes lots of matches and tournaments on the pitch, the tunnel walk out, as well as a tour of players changing rooms.

We also have Saints Tots courses available, letting you walk out on to the pitch with your 2-4 year old treat them to an incredible first footballing experience.

Book Now