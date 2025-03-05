The Saints Summer Residential is Back
Lock down their spot on our Soccer School Summer Residential 2025 and give your child a week to look forward to in the Summer Holidays!
Running across two weeks this Summer (27th July - 1st August and August 3rd - 8th), those signed up will get a taste of what it’s like to be a professional footballer, living and breathing football.
The week will include:
Bespoke Saints training kit
A behind the scenes tour of St Mary’s Stadium
A visit to our state-of-the-art Staplewood Campus
Merchandise signed by our first teams
Football tournaments
Overnight accommodation
Fun leisure activities
Opening and closing ceremonies
Our Soccer Schools Summer Residential is for children aged 9-15 and will be led by our expert coaches, with 24/7 welfare support available to the players.
We also have limited spaces left on our Player Development Residential, taking place August 10th - 15th.
Delivered by SFC staff, this Summer Residential will give players an opportunity to experience the Club’s Academy programme over an intensive 5-night , 6 day programme. Players will be graded against our unique SFC capabilities along with identifying their impact on the game.
