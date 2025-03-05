The Saints Summer Residential is Back

Lock down their spot on our Soccer School Summer Residential 2025 and give your child a week to look forward to in the Summer Holidays!

Running across two weeks this Summer (27th July - 1st August and August 3rd - 8th), those signed up will get a taste of what it’s like to be a professional footballer, living and breathing football.

The week will include:

Bespoke Saints training kit

A behind the scenes tour of St Mary’s Stadium

A visit to our state-of-the-art Staplewood Campus

Merchandise signed by our first teams

Football tournaments

Overnight accommodation

Fun leisure activities

Opening and closing ceremonies

Our Soccer Schools Summer Residential is for children aged 9-15 and will be led by our expert coaches, with 24/7 welfare support available to the players.

Book Now

Find Out More

We also have limited spaces left on our Player Development Residential, taking place August 10th - 15th.

Delivered by SFC staff, this Summer Residential will give players an opportunity to experience the Club’s Academy programme over an intensive 5-night , 6 day programme. Players will be graded against our unique SFC capabilities along with identifying their impact on the game.

Book Now