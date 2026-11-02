The Player Meal returns to The Dell this November

Try Zach Abbott and Franny Benali's favourite dishes. Available until 22nd November.

From 2nd - 22nd November 2026, head down to The Dell to try The Player Meal, featuring dishes hand-picked by Zach Abbott and Franny Benali.

Inspired by the player’s favourites, these meals showcase delicious, comforting dishes such as Zach's steak with chips and peppercorn sauce and indulgent desserts featuring Franny's Oreo ice cream sundae.

Choose between 2 or 3 courses, mixing and matching from Zach and Franny’s favourites. Whether you fancy diving straight into the starters, saving room for something sweet, or going all in with the full Player Meal experience, the choice is yours!

The Player Menus

2 courses £26 | 3 courses £28

Zach Abbott's favourites

Starter

Calamari with aioli sauce

Main

Steak with chips and peppercorn sauce

Dessert

Sticky toffee pudding with custard

Franny Benali's favourites

Starter

Chicken gyozas

Main

King prawn Thai curry

Dessert

Oreo ice cream sundae

Zach and Franny's meals will be available exclusively at The Dell until 22nd November 2026. Make sure to get down and try the menu before it’s gone!

*The Player Meal will not be available on matchdays.

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