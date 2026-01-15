Say goodbye to Toby and hello to The Dell.

Enjoy the ultimate comfort food with our brand-new Sunday carvery menu. Spend your Sunday in our warm, family-friendly pub featuring live sports on our screens and the newest Sunday carvery in Southampton just waiting to be ordered.

All the trimmings will accompany our carvery mains of English topside of beef, Norfolk turkey breast, leg of pork or chestnut mushroom, spinach and vegan feta filo parcel. Starters and puddings are available for you to upgrade to two or three courses.

Courses:

One course (main carvery only) - £17.50

Two courses - £22.50

Three courses - £27.50

Kids roast (main, ice cream and soft drink) - just £10

Secure your table and be one of the first to enjoy our brand-new carvery.

Book a table