Test your knowledge at The Dell's pub quiz this November

Are you up for the challenge?

Clear your calendar for Wednesday 25th November from 7pm, for an evening of friendly competition, laughs, and fun for every age. Our monthly pub quiz has become a fan favourite amongst Southampton supporters and locals alike.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night. Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

Rally your squad together and brush up on your knowledge - it's going to be an unforgettable evening!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 25th November

Time: 7pm

Location: The Dell, St Mary’s Stadium Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (Card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players