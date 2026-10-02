The New Autumn/Winter Collection

As the days get cooler, we introduce the new Autumn/Winter Men's Collection.

Created with a focus on understated design and everyday versatility, the collection features three essential layers in a rich chocolate brown colourway.

The range includes a classic Crew Neck Jumper, a smart-casual Collar Polo, and a versatile Full Zip Jacket. Each piece is crafted from a soft-touch knitted fabric, delivering all-day comfort while maintaining a refined finish.

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Finished with subtle Southampton FC embroidery, the collection offers supporters a more understated way to wear their club colours.

The Southampton FC Autumn/Winter Collection is available now.

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