Own a Piece of Saints History with the Southampton FC Auction Site

Looking to add something truly unique to your collection?

The official SFC Auction Site is the place to bid on exclusive match-worn and signed memorabilia, giving supporters the opportunity to own genuine pieces of club history. From shirts worn on the pitch to signed collectibles, each item offers a special connection to the team and unforgettable moments from the season.

There are currently a number of exciting items available to bid on, including match-worn shirts from the Saints' fixtures against Bristol City and in the Carabao Cup. Supporters can place bids on shirts worn by players including Matsuki, Azaz, Bree, Mubama, Akachukwu, Dobbin and Stephens.

Also available is a signed 50 Year Anniversary Shirt, offering fans the chance to secure a unique commemorative piece celebrating a significant milestone in Southampton FC's history.

With bidding already underway across a number of items and some running low on time, now is the perfect time to get involved and secure a piece of Saints memorabilia that can't be found anywhere else.

Browse the latest auctions and place your bids today.

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