Pre-order the Official History of Southampton FC book

Saints supporters can now secure their place in club history with the release of the Official History of Southampton FC 1885-2026, a new publication celebrating more than 140 years of the club's story.

Written by renowned club historian Duncan Holley, with support from Keith Fray and Gary Chalk, the book charts Southampton Football Club's journey from its foundation in 1885 through to the present day.

Spanning more than 500 pages, the official history revisits the players, matches, triumphs and defining moments that have shaped Southampton FC across generations. From the club's earliest beginnings as St Mary's YMA to unforgettable promotions, cup runs and iconic Saints teams, this is the definitive record of the club's rich heritage.

Supporters who pre-order their copy will receive a unique opportunity to become part of that history themselves. Every subscriber will be recognised inside the book, creating a permanent record of their connection to Southampton Football Club.

Priced at £45, the Official History of Southampton FC 1885-2026 is an essential addition to any Saints collection and the perfect gift for supporters who have followed the club through the years.

All books will be available for collection from St Mary's Stadium no later than November 2026.

Pre-order your copy today and add your name to Saints history.

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