Southampton Football Club is proud to unveil its new away kit for the 2026/27 season, inspired by the Solent, one of the city's most defining natural landmarks.

The new away kit is predominately ultra blue with light pink detailing and features an iridescent club crest. It acts as the third chapter in this season's Southampton Made campaign, celebrating the places, people and stories that have shaped Southampton for generations, reinforcing the connection between the city, the fans and the club.

Drawing inspiration from the Solent, a symbol of the city's global maritime connection and gateway that helped make Southampton a world-famous port, the kit design pays tribute to the city's heritage while offering a fresh look for the season ahead.

The iridescent club crest reflects the changing colours and movement of the water, while the blue and pink palette creates a distinctive modern look for the 2026/27 season.

This kit is a tribute to an iconic part of Southampton's identity and another way for our supporters to proudly carry a piece of Southampton wherever they go.

Supporters will be able to purchase the new away kit immediately online and in-store in Men's, Women's and Junior retail sizing.

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The Southampton Made campaign was conceptualised and produced by TURF, the creative studio based at St Mary's, with photography from club photographer Matt Watson.