Southampton FC unveils historic 2026/27 women’s home shirt

Southampton Football Club is proud to unveil the new Southampton FC Women home shirt for the 2026/27 season, marking a significant moment in the team's history.

For the first time, Southampton FC Women will wear a unique and bespoke home shirt, designed specifically for the team and created to reflect the identity of the women's game.

The new shirt features the club's iconic red and white colours in a way never seen before. For the first time in Southampton Football Club's 141-year history, the famous stripes have been reimagined diagonally across the shirt, creating a bold and modern design inspired by the power and dynamism of the women's game.

Among the diagonal stripes sits a thicker red sash, a tribute to the original sash shirt worn by Southampton Football Club when it was founded as Southampton YMA in 1885, connecting the club's rich history with a new generation of Saints players and supporters.

The shirt features the words "Together We Rise" on the back of the neck, reinforcing the connection between fans and players of the women’s game.

Greg Baker, Southampton FC Chief Revenue Officer, added:

"Having a bespoke home shirt for the first time is a special moment for everyone connected to the Women’s team. We hope supporters feel proud wearing it and see it as a symbol of a team, a fanbase and a game that continues to move forward together. The message of 'Together We Rise' captures the collective energy around the women's game, and we're proud to see that story woven into the fabric of this kit."

Supporters will be able to purchase the new Southampton FC Women's home kit online and in-store, in Women's, Men's and Junior retail sizing, from today.

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