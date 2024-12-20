Southampton FC, in association with Hampshire County Darts, is proud to announce that St Mary’s Stadium will host The Hampshire Darts Open for 2025.

Returning in June 2025, this marks the first time the event will be held at St Mary’s Stadium. We are looking forward to reviving and rejuvenating this legendary competition previously won by former World Champions, Les Wallace and Scott Mitchell.

The Hampshire Darts Open, a staple on the county’s sporting calendar, will attract top darts talent from across the UK and beyond. The move to St Mary’s Stadium reflects the sports growing popularity and offers a larger, more dynamic venue to accommodate players, spectators and fans of all ages.

The Hampshire Darts Open has been redesigned with a range of different singles events taking place, including an Open competition, Women’s and Youth’s and will feature professional and amateur players battling it out for the coveted title. Entry for this event will open in February next year, as well as tickets to attend. The total prizepot across the 3 events will be £7,000, with the biggest prize being £2000.

The Hampshire Darts Open will be held on 28th June 2025.

Please register below to let us know about your interest in being involved in this event.