Take Your Shot at St Mary’s - Join our Penalty Shootout Tournament

Ever wanted to step up to the spot at St Mary’s and feel the pressure like the pros? Now’s your chance!

You can be in the boots of Saints penalty heroes such as Matt Le Tissier, Rickie Lambert and James Beattie as we invite you to take part in an unmissable Penalty Shootout Tournament on Sunday 15th June – giving 2000 fans the opportunity to play on the pitch.  

The winner takes home £2000 cash and two 2025/26 season tickets! With lots more prizes and giveaways throughout the day! 

Spectators can enter the stadium for free, so what better way to celebrate Father’s Day than bringing the family down to St Mary's Stadium!

More Than Just a Shootout

Even if you don’t make it all the way, there is plenty happening throughout the day to keep the entertainment going. Your £20 entry fee doesn’t just get you a place in the tournament – it also includes: 

  • A chance to take penalties on the St Mary’s pitch 

  • Live music and DJ sets 

  • Fan zone entertainment and activities 

  • Exciting prize giveaways throughout the day 

  • Involvement from Saints legends 

Open to anyone aged 18+, this is the perfect chance for Saints fans, season ticket holders or just football enthusiasts to make memories on the pitch.  

Think you have what it takes? Book your place now! 

