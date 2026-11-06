Published:
The Final Curtain... A Murder Mystery at St Mary's Stadium
Following the success of our sell-out Murder Mystery Night, a brand-new mystery is coming to St Mary's this January.
Join us on Friday 29th January as you step aboard a luxurious 1920s cruise liner docked in Southampton. When a celebrated lounge singer is found murdered, it's up to you and your fellow detectives to uncover the truth.
With professional actors, unexpected twists and plenty of suspects, this immersive experience promises an unforgettable evening of mystery and suspense.
Your ticket includes:
Welcome drink on arrival
One-course hot buffet
Fully immersive Murder Mystery experience
Event Details
Friday 29th January
St Mary's Stadium
£42 per person
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