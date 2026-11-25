Join us at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday 4th February as we celebrate 25 years of the home of Southampton Football Club alongside some of the players and personalities who helped shape its history.

Hosted by Matt Le Tissier and Ed Chamberlin, the evening will bring together a panel of Saints legends to look back on the matches, moments and memories that have defined the St Mary's era.

From unforgettable goals and promotion-winning campaigns to famous nights under the lights, this special event will relive some of the greatest moments since the club moved to its new home in 2001.

Special guests will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Ticket Options:

General Admission

£25 + booking fee

Your ticket includes:

Welcome drink on arrival (beer, wine or soft drink)

Seating for the main event

VIP Table Experience

£500 + VAT (table of 10)

Your package includes:

Exclusive drinks reception with the special guests in The Halo Lounge

Welcome drink on arrival

Premium table positioning for the event

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