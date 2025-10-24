Due to popular demand, The Dell’s Comedy Night is back for it’s second show this November.

Join us on Friday 21st November for a night of hilarious stand-up comedy packed full of witty, sharp stories and punchy puns that are bound to keep you laughing all evening.

November’s line-up: Paul McCaffrey (Impractical Jokers, Russell Howard’s Good News, Live at the Apollo), more acts to be confirmed*

Whether you’re on a date, out with your mates, or just escaping the kids for the evening, The Dell’s Comedy Night is the perfect excuse to grab a drink and laugh until your face hurts.

The event starts at 8pm, so make sure to arrive early to order your drinks in time for the show. If you are planning on dining with us beforehand, please arrive at the venue for 6:30pm.

Tickets are £15 per person and are now on sale via the link below.

Event Details:

Date: Friday 21st November

Time: 8pm

Location: The Dell, Southampton

Ticket price: £15

18+ Only

*Line up subject to change

Book Now