The Dell: Your Home for Every Unmissable Sporting Moment

There is always something happening at St Mary’s Stadium – and not just on the pitch.

At The Dell, we are bringing fans together to experience the biggest moments in live sport, all under one roof. Whether you are tuning into the latest football match, rugby, F1 or darts, The Dell is the place to be.

With six large internal screens, each being able to broadcast different channels, you can catch every goal, try and ace as they happen so you never miss a moment.

Upcoming Sport Screenings at The Dell

Here is a glimpse at the thrilling sports you can look forward to in April:

April 2025

18th April @8pm – Oxford Utd v Leeds United (EFL Championship)

19th April from 10am – World Snooker Championship (Snooker)

19th April @5:30pm – Aston Villa v Newcastle (Premier League)

20th April @2pm – Ipswitch v Arsenal (Premier League)

20th April @4:30pm – Leicester v Liverpool (Premier League)

20th April @6pm – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Formula 1)

21st April @5:30pm – Burnley v Sheffield United (EFL Championship)

21st April @8pm – Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

22nd April @8pm – Manchester City v Aston Villa (Premier League)

23rd April @8pm – Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Premier League)

24th April @7pm – 2025 Premier League Darts (Darts)

25th April @8pm – Stoke City v Sheffield United (EFL Championship)

26th April @5:30pm – Wrexham v Charlton Athletic (EFL League One)

26th April @5:15pm – Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (FA Cup Semi Final)

27th April @2pm – Bournemouth v Manchester United (Premier League)

27th April @4:30pm – Liverpool v Tottenham (Premier League)

27th April @4:30pm – Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (FA Cup Semi Final)

