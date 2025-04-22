The Dell Takeaway Menu is Here
There is something fresh cooking at The Dell. We are launching our brand-new takeaway menu, and it is packed with flavour!
Whether you are in need of a quick lunch option or are craving some proper comfort food done right, The Dell’s new takeaway menu offers fan favourites to go.
Ciabatta Sandwiches
Kicking off with a line-up of loaded ciabattas, each served with fries or a fresh salad. Choose from:
Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken with Spicy Ranch Mayo & Lettuce
Battered Haddock with Tartare Sauce & Lettuce
Bavette Steak with Horseradish & Watercress
Cheese & Pickle
Main Dishes That Deliver
Hungry for more? Our main meal options bring comfort food to a new level, including:
The Dell Burder with Burger Sauce, House Pickles, Cheese & Fries (available as vegetarian or vegan)
Honey Mustard Glazed Gammon, Fried Egg & Triple Cooked Chips
Chicken Caesar Salad with Bacon, Egg, Croutons & Parmesan
Battered Haddock with Mushy Peas, Tartare Sauce & Triple Cooked Chips
Sides Worth Adding
Complete your order with some delicious extras:
Triple Cooked Chips
Fries
Truffle Fries with Parmesan Breadcrumbs
Pig in Blanket Sausage Roll
Sausage & Black Pudding Scotch Egg
Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken, Spicy Ranch Mayo
How to Order
Ordering your takeaway from The Dell is easy – call us on 02380 711 969 to place your order. You will be given a collection number and an estimated pick-up time. Then simply arrive, pay on collection and enjoy! Quick, simple and delicious. The Dell takeaway menu is available now – all day, every day*.
View the Menu
*Opening hours vary on a matchday, please see here for more details.