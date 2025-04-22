Published:
The Dell

The Dell Takeaway Menu is Here

There is something fresh cooking at The Dell. We are launching our brand-new takeaway menu, and it is packed with flavour!

Whether you are in need of a quick lunch option or are craving some proper comfort food done right, The Dell’s new takeaway menu offers fan favourites to go.  

Ciabatta Sandwiches

Kicking off with a line-up of loaded ciabattas, each served with fries or a fresh salad. Choose from: 

  • Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken with Spicy Ranch Mayo & Lettuce 

  • Battered Haddock with Tartare Sauce & Lettuce 

  • Bavette Steak with Horseradish & Watercress 

  • Cheese & Pickle 

Main Dishes That Deliver

Hungry for more? Our main meal options bring comfort food to a new level, including: 

  • The Dell Burder with Burger Sauce, House Pickles, Cheese & Fries (available as vegetarian or vegan) 

  • Honey Mustard Glazed Gammon, Fried Egg & Triple Cooked Chips 

  • Chicken Caesar Salad with Bacon, Egg, Croutons & Parmesan 

  • Battered Haddock with Mushy Peas, Tartare Sauce & Triple Cooked Chips 

Sides Worth Adding

Complete your order with some delicious extras: 

  • Triple Cooked Chips 

  • Fries 

  • Truffle Fries with Parmesan Breadcrumbs 

  • Pig in Blanket Sausage Roll 

  • Sausage & Black Pudding Scotch Egg 

  • Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken, Spicy Ranch Mayo 

How to Order

Ordering your takeaway from The Dell is easy – call us on 02380 711 969 to place your order. You will be given a collection number and an estimated pick-up time. Then simply arrive, pay on collection and enjoy! Quick, simple and delicious. The Dell takeaway menu is available now – all day, every day*.   

View the Menu

*Opening hours vary on a matchday, please see here for more details.

