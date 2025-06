Southampton Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed with Trabzonspor for the transfer of striker Paul Onuachu.

The 31-year-old is set to leave St Mary’s after a two-and-a-half year spell, in which he scored four goals in 40 appearances, to join the Turkish side, who he was also loaned to during the 2023/24 season.

We thank Paul for his efforts during his time as a Saints player and wish him well.