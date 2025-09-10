Term-time football is back for the new school year

Do you have a football-mad youngster aged 5-13? Or a little one aged 2-4 just getting into football? Our term-time courses are back and available to book!

Available to book at venues across Hampshire, join us in the school term to keep your youngsters active and engaged in football. Courses are available on evenings and weekends.

Saints Tots

Ages 2-4

There’s nothing better than discovering that first enjoyment of football. And when it’s done right, it instills a lifelong love of staying fit and healthy. That’s exactly what Saints Tots aims to achieve. Open to 2-4 year olds – it provides the perfect introduction to football.

Our coaches are all FA accredited, giving kids balanced and engaging coaching in areas like movement, dribbling, passing, ball control and finishing. Give them their first fun introduction to football!

Book Now

Skills Centres

Ages 5-13

The Skills Centre creates an environment for all levels of ability where players can develop and become more skillful as well as have fun and love the game of football.

The centres will provide opportunities to learn new skills and enhance existing ones through a specifically designed curriculum designed by our expert team drawing from our experience and proven track record of improving young players.

Book Now