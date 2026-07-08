Take the Leap for Southampton: Sign ups for the Big Saints Skydive: Quarter Quest are now open

This September, we're inviting 25 brave fundraisers to take on the ultimate challenge and make a life-changing difference across Southampton.

As we start to celebrate 25 years of supporting the community, registrations are now open for The Big Saints Skydive: Quarter Quest, a milestone event that will see participants soar from 15,000ft in an unforgettable test of courage, commitment and community spirit.

This year’s ‘Quarter Quest’ theme celebrates our fourth annual skydive challenge, as well as a quarter of a century of impact across Southampton.

Taking place on Sunday 20 September at Old Sarum Airfield, the adrenaline-fuelled challenge offers participants the chance to put their commitment to the test while raising essential funds to transform lives across the city, and with just 25 places available, the Quarter Quest represents each year of our impact.

Your challenge starts here; Standing at the edge of the plane, with your heart racing and the ground far below, is a moment that asks something extraordinary.

This challenge is about more than the jump, while you take to the skies, your fundraising will directly support our work with people across Southampton.

For 25 years, the our work has supported thousands of people in Southampton to provide life-changing opportunities to feel connected and reach their full potential. From working with young people who face challenges within mainstream education, to tackling loneliness in older adults, and improving wellbeing across the board, our work has helped the Southampton community to achieve positive outcomes for themselves.

All funds raised through the Quarter Quest will help continue that impact, giving people the confidence to grow, the support to overcome challenges, and the chance to build a positive future.

Participants will be supported every step of the way; from the moment they sign up to the second their feet touch the ground.

With a £60 registration fee and a £600 fundraising target, those taking part will receive full guidance and support throughout their journey.

In return, they’ll experience:

The adrenaline rush of a 15,000ft skydive

The pride of achieving something extraordinary

The knowledge that they are making a real difference in their community

With limited spaces available, we're encouraging anyone ready to take on the challenge to sign up now and secure their place.

The sky isn’t the limit. It’s just the beginning.