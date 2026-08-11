Saints Foundation exercise programme helps older patients leave hospital sooner

A specialist exercise role delivered by Saints Foundation and funded by Southampton Hospitals Charity is helping older patients return home sooner, with new data showing participants are spending an average of 2.1 fewer days in hospital.

Since 2022, Saints Foundation's Jake Batchelor has worked with patients in the Medicine for Older People Gym at University Hospital Southampton, supporting older adults to stay active, maintain their independence and build confidence during their recovery.

The gym, which is also funded by Southampton Hospitals Charity, provides a welcoming space where patients can take part in a range of activities designed to keep them moving and engaged throughout their hospital stay. Sessions include chair-based exercises, adapted exercise bikes, group mobility activities and even virtual reality reflex games.

The programme aims to combat deconditioning, the physical and mental decline that can occur during extended periods of inactivity in hospital. By helping patients maintain their strength, balance and mobility, the initiative supports safer and more confident returns home.

Recent analysis carried out by University Hospital Southampton's transformation team has highlighted the significant impact of the programme, with patients receiving support spending an average of 2.1 fewer days in hospital than expected. The findings demonstrate how targeted investment in wellbeing and preventative care can improve outcomes for patients while also supporting the wider healthcare system.

Ellis Banfield, Chief Executive of Southampton Hospitals Charity, said: "These results are a powerful demonstration of what the funds we raise can achieve. When we first funded this role, we believed that keeping older patients active and engaged during their hospital stay would make a real difference to their recovery and the evidence now shows just how significant that difference can be."The impact of the programme is felt not only through reduced hospital stays, but also through the confidence and sense of independence patients regain during their recovery.

Harnish Patel, Associate Professor and Consultant Physician for Medicine for Older People at University Hospital Southampton, said: "What really stands out is the impact Jake has as an individual. He is universally loved by patients and staff alike, and the trust and warmth he brings to every session is a huge part of why the programme works."For many of our patients, coming into the gym is about much more than exercise. It gives them confidence, lifts their mood and helps them feel more like themselves again. Seeing patients regain strength, independence and belief in what they can do is incredibly powerful."

Jake Batchelor, Falls Practitioner at Saints Foundation, said: "Every day I see patients come into the gym feeling uncertain about what they can still do, and leave feeling stronger, more confident and more like themselves."Whether it's getting back on a bike, trying VR for the first time or just moving and laughing with other patients, those moments matter enormously. To know that this work is also helping patients get home to their families sooner makes it even more meaningful. It's a privilege to be a part of that."

The programme is one of many ways Saints Foundation works alongside partners across Southampton to improve health, wellbeing and quality of life for people in our community.

To find out more about Southampton Hospitals Charity and support its work, visit Southampton Hospitals Charity.