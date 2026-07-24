Saints Foundation to help build safer, more inclusive communities after securing further investment

Saints Foundation is set to continue supporting young people across Southampton after securing further investment through the Premier League's Police Partnerships Fund, with matched funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The funding will enable us to build on the success of Saints Switching Play, a targeted project supporting young people in Southampton's SO14 communities who are displaying offending behaviours or are at risk of becoming involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Aligned with Southampton City Council's Brighter Future initiative, Saints Switching Play uses the power of sport and trusted relationships to engage young people facing significant challenges in their lives. Through mentoring, positive activities, personal development opportunities and tailored support, participants are empowered to build confidence, make positive choices and develop stronger connections within their communities.

The project provides a safe and supportive environment where young people can access positive role models, develop key life skills and work towards brighter futures.

Speaking about the continued investment, Saints Foundation Project Manager Jed Haney said:

"Saints Switching Play is all about providing young people with positive opportunities, trusted role models and support at a time when they need it most.

Through our partnership with the Premier League, the OPCC and local agencies, we're able to engage young people who may be at risk of offending behaviours and help them build confidence, resilience and aspirations for the future.

By working together, we're creating safer communities and giving young people the chance to realise their potential."

Saints Foundation is one of 49 professional football club charities across England and Wales to receive a share of £900,000 from the Premier League to develop Police Partnerships projects alongside local police forces. The programme aims to strengthen community relationships and reduce the risk of young people becoming involved in crime, anti-social behaviour and youth violence.

The Premier League's investment is match funded by police forces and supported by statutory partners, including Violence Reduction Units and Police and Crime Commissioners, bringing total investment into local communities to more than £2 million.

Premier League Chief Policy and Social Impact Officer Clare Sumner CBE said:

"The Premier League has a long-standing commitment to working with local police forces to create positive opportunities for young people in communities across the country.

We are delighted to build on this partnership, expanding our reach to provide even more support and positive interventions for those who need it most."

This latest investment builds on the success of the Premier League's Police Partnerships Pilot programme, which saw more than £1 million jointly invested by the Premier League and police forces between 2023 and 2025.

By continuing to work alongside local partners, Saints Foundation will be able to support more young people to overcome challenges, raise their aspirations and achieve positive outcomes, helping to create safer, stronger communities across Southampton.