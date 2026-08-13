Ex-Saints See Impact of Saints By Your Side Support at St Mary's

Ex-Saints recently returned to Saints By Your Side, visiting one of our support group sessions at St Mary's Stadium to see firsthand the impact of their generous funding and ongoing support. The visit marked the second time the group has engaged with the project this year, following an earlier visit to a Saints By Your Side football session.

As a valued funding partner, Ex-Saints took the opportunity to meet participants, hear their personal stories, and learn more about how Saints By Your Side is helping local men build confidence, reduce feelings of isolation, and better manage their mental wellbeing. The project provides a safe and supportive environment where participants can connect with others, access guidance, and develop practical tools to support their mental health.

While their previous visit showcased the project's football-based activities, this support group session offered a different perspective on the programme, highlighting the importance of creating spaces where people feel comfortable sharing experiences, building relationships, and supporting one another.

Throughout the session, Ex-Saints representatives spoke with participants about their journeys and heard directly about the positive difference Saints By Your Side has made in their lives. These conversations provided a powerful insight into the project's impact and the role community support can play in improving wellbeing.

Their visit also demonstrated the continued strength of the partnership between Ex-Saints and Saints Foundation. Earlier this year, Ex-Saints committed funding to help support the long-term sustainability of Saints By Your Side and expand access to mental health support across Southampton. Their backing helps ensure more people can access the support they need when they need it most.

At Saints Foundation, we're committed to creating opportunities for our communities to thrive, and partnerships like this play a vital role in helping us achieve that mission. By taking the time to visit sessions and meet participants, the Ex-Saints continue to show their commitment not only through funding, but through a genuine interest in the people and communities they are helping to support.

We'd like to extend our sincere thanks to the Ex-Saints for their ongoing generosity, encouragement, and belief in the importance of mental health support. Their continued involvement helps us reach more people across our city and ensure Saints By Your Side remains a welcoming place for those looking to improve their wellbeing.

Through the power of partnership, we're proud to continue providing support that helps people connect, grow in confidence, and build healthier futures together.