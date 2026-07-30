Saints Foundation and P&O Cruises shortlisted for Sports Business Award

We are delighted to announce that Saints Foundation and our Headline Partner, P&O Cruises, have been named finalists in the Sponsorship or Partnership of the Year category at the 2026 Sports Business Awards.

P&O Cruises has gone above and beyond in its support, contributing more than £80,000 over the last two seasons to help fund our work across health, education, employability, gender equality and prevention of offending behaviour.

Together, we have created a range of innovative initiatives that have generated meaningful impact across the city. One standout example is Saints at Sea, a unique fundraising event hosted aboard P&O Cruises Britannia. The event has provided an unforgettable opportunity for supporters to come together, celebrate the partnership and raise vital funds for our work, generating more than £87,000 across its first two editions.

The partnership has also created memorable experiences for participants. Earlier this year, P&O Cruises welcomed 80 women and girls aboard Iona as part of our International Women’s Day campaign, helping to inspire future generations through conversations around gender equality, STEM careers and positive role models.

Further support has included donating front-of-shirt branding for our Charity Matchday, helping raise awareness of our work and generating additional fundraising opportunities, while staff from P&O Cruises have regularly volunteered their time and expertise to support our projects and events.

The generosity of P&O Cruises has also been evident during key campaigns throughout the year. During our Christmas campaign, Share the Joy, P&O Cruises and Carnival UKdonated 100 gifts to participants and raised additional funds through a staff raffle, helping make the festive period brighter for local families, children and young people.

The impact of the partnership extends beyond fundraising. Last season, our projects generated more than £10.4 million in social value across Southampton, engaging 6,511 people and supporting 5,545 individuals to achieve positive outcomes. Through its commitment to our shared vision, P&O Cruises has helped us continue reaching those who need us most and creating opportunities across our city.

We are incredibly proud to be recognised alongside P&O Cruises as finalists for this national award. The shortlist is a testament to the strength of our partnership, the shared values that underpin our work, and the collective impact we are making in Southampton.

The winners of the 2026 Sports Business Awards will be announced in November, and we look forward to representing Southampton on the national stage. Until then, we would like to thank everyone at P&O Cruises for their continued support and commitment to helping us create a city where everyone has the opportunity to reach their potential.