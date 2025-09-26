Take That’s The Circus Live – Tickets & Hospitality packages on sale now

The wait is over! Tickets are now on sale for Take That’s return to St Mary’s Stadium with The Circus Live on Friday 29th May and Saturday 30th May 2026.

The iconic live production, first staged in 2009 and remembered as one of the most spectacular tours in UK music history, is back for a new generation of fans and those ready to relive the magic. With special guests The Script and Belinda Carlisle, Southampton is set to open the tour with a bang.

General Admission

Tickets are available now here.

Please note that accessibility tickets are on sale through Southampton Football Club. Please get in contact with the ticket office on 02381 780780.

Hospitality Packages

For fans wanting to take their concert experience to the next level, a range of premium hospitality options are available exclusively through Southampton Football Club.

Bronze – £275 +VAT per person

Enjoy our hospitality and take in the show from a premium padded seat in the Itchen Stand. Includes a 2-course buffet, 3 x beer, wine & soft drinks and access to the Staplewood Lounge.

Bronze+ – £325 +VAT per person

Upgrade your evening in the Knightwood Lounge, with a stylish bar setting before heading to your padded seat. Includes A 2-course buffet dinner, 3 x beer, wine & soft drinks and access to the Knightwood Lounge.

Silver – £425 +VAT per person



Dine in style in the Halo Lounge, overlooking the pitch, before heading out to your premium padded seat. Includes a 3-course buffet served at your own private table, all-inclusive beer, wine & soft drinks, a post event snack and access to the Halo Lounge.

Gold – £500 +VAT per person (Boxes sold in groups of 10)

Experience Take That from the exclusivity of a private executive box with balcony seating.

Includes a 3-course buffet dinner, all-inclusive beer, wine & soft drinks, post-event snack, balcony seating directly outside your box and a dedicated service team.

*Please note that our gold hospitality packages are SOLD OUT for Friday 29th May.

Secure your Take That’s The Circus Live Tour tickets today.