Published:
Win a headliner meet & greet at Let’s Rock Southampton!

Get ready, 80s lovers – we've got something VERY special lined up for Let’s Rock Southampton 2026 at St Mary’s Stadium.

We’re giving you the chance to WIN a Meet & Greet with two of our incredible headliners. Yes, you could be getting up close with 80s legends live at St Mary’s next summer.

Entering is simple: just fill in your details into the competition form and you’re in the draw.

Enter Now

Full T&C’s here.

Important: you must have a ticket to Let’s Rock Southampton to be entered – if you have not secured yours yet, now is the perfect time.

Buy Now

