Take That are coming back to St Mary’s Stadium on Friday 29th May to kick off one of their biggest and most iconic live shows: The Circus Live.

Originally staged in 2009, The Circus Live broke UK records as the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under 5 hours, and over one million fans attending the sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland.

Now, more than 17 years later, Take That are ready to bring the magic back for a whole new generation of fans, and for those who were there the first time, with the chance to revisit one of the most groundbreaking live productions in UK pop history and of course it will be all starting here at St Mary’s. Plus, they will be joined by none other than The Script and Belinda Carlise as support acts.

General Admission tickets (through Ticketmaster, seetickets and gigsandtours) and Hospitality (through Saints) will go on sale on Friday 26th September at 9:30am.

Fans can also get first access to tour tickets by pre-ordering the band’s forthcoming tenth studio album, to be released late 2026, from the Take That official store here

You can experience the event in style with Hospitality packages available for the concert at St Mary's Stadium. We have a variety of packages available across our lounges and private executive boxes, that include food and drink.

Register your interest using the form below and we will update you with further information when the concert goes on-sale on Friday 26th September.

We can’t wait to welcome Take That back to Southampton and look forward to seeing you here for what promises to be a Friday to remember next May.

Register your Interest